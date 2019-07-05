Reviewing China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s results

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.49 5.72 Danaher Corporation 123 5.18 N/A 3.39 38.70

In table 1 we can see China Yuchai International Limited and Danaher Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Danaher Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International Limited. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. China Yuchai International Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Danaher Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

China Yuchai International Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for China Yuchai International Limited and Danaher Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Danaher Corporation has an average price target of $137.86, with potential downside of -5.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Yuchai International Limited and Danaher Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 79.9%. Insiders held 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Danaher Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -8.95% -16.73% -10.04% 0.21% -27.32% 14.47% Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than Danaher Corporation

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats China Yuchai International Limited on 12 of the 11 factors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.