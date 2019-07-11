Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s results

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.27 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.85. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 93.8% respectively. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28% Maxar Technologies Inc. 15.36% 60.59% 26.61% -57.44% -83.78% -35.95%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has stronger performance than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Maxar Technologies Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.