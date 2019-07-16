Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has 10% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.80% -35.40% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -28.00% weaker performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s competitors have 31.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Risk and Volatility

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s competitors beat China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.