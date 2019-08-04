Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s results

We are contrasting China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.08 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and I.D. Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and I.D. Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7%

Volatility & Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.08. I.D. Systems Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. I.D. Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend while I.D. Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

I.D. Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.