Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s results

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.71 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and EXFO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.08 beta indicates that China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EXFO Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, EXFO Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and EXFO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 26.9% respectively. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance while EXFO Inc. has 35.56% stronger performance.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.