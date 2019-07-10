Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s results

Both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.92 N/A 0.17 60.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.85 beta means China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s volatility is 185.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 16.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.