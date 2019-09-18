Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s results

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.06 N/A -4.86 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.19 N/A -1.86 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and ClearOne Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.08. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited. Its rival ClearOne Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 3.1 respectively. ClearOne Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend while ClearOne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ClearOne Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.