Reviewing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s results

Both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 56 6.17 N/A 0.47 142.31

Table 1 highlights China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Acacia Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Acacia Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Acacia Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Acacia Communications Inc.’s potential downside is -12.99% and its consensus target price is $56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acacia Communications Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance while Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.