Reviewing China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s results

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.02 N/A 0.06 40.83 SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 246.10 N/A -0.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. SCYNEXIS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 309.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 32.6%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.79%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32% SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -57.32% weaker performance while SCYNEXIS Inc. has 132.51% stronger performance.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SCYNEXIS Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.