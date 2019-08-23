Reviewing China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s results

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|9.02
|N/A
|0.06
|40.83
|SCYNEXIS Inc.
|1
|246.10
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|SCYNEXIS Inc.
|0.00%
|-129.4%
|-60.3%
Liquidity
1.6 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. SCYNEXIS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|SCYNEXIS Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 309.09%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 32.6%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.79%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.87%
|-37.82%
|-47.98%
|-59.44%
|0%
|-57.32%
|SCYNEXIS Inc.
|-8.2%
|-11.81%
|-25.83%
|55.56%
|-30.43%
|132.51%
For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -57.32% weaker performance while SCYNEXIS Inc. has 132.51% stronger performance.
Summary
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SCYNEXIS Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.