Reviewing China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP)’s results

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|12.20
|N/A
|0.06
|71.83
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|2.21
|N/A
|-1.35
|0.00
In table 1 we can see China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.8 and has 20.8 Quick Ratio. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.79%. Comparatively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.58%
|-29.69%
|-19.44%
|0%
|0%
|-24.91%
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.53%
|5.88%
|4.65%
|15.38%
|-78.26%
|25%
For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
