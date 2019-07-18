Reviewing China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH)’s and Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s results

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) and Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) compete with each other in the Major Airlines sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines Company Limited 37 0.00 N/A 2.04 17.29 Mesa Air Group Inc. 9 0.44 N/A 0.38 23.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Mesa Air Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than China Southern Airlines Company Limited. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mesa Air Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.3% Mesa Air Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.4%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. Its rival Mesa Air Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Mesa Air Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Southern Airlines Company Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Southern Airlines Company Limited and Mesa Air Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 86.8% respectively. 78.1% are China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are Mesa Air Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Southern Airlines Company Limited -7.73% -23.46% -1.15% 19.42% -35.89% 16.04% Mesa Air Group Inc. -1.64% 11.36% 0.67% -37.62% 0% 16.99%

For the past year China Southern Airlines Company Limited was less bullish than Mesa Air Group Inc.

Summary

Mesa Air Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors China Southern Airlines Company Limited.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.