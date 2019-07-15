Reviewing China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH)’s and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s results

We are contrasting China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Major Airlines companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines Company Limited 37 0.00 N/A 2.04 17.29 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.49 19.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than China Southern Airlines Company Limited. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.3% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 42.9% 18.9%

Volatility and Risk

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Southern Airlines Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for China Southern Airlines Company Limited and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is $11.17, which is potential 10.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Southern Airlines Company Limited and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 56.9% respectively. Insiders owned 78.1% of China Southern Airlines Company Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Southern Airlines Company Limited -7.73% -23.46% -1.15% 19.42% -35.89% 16.04% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. -2.89% 5.5% 25.5% 43.51% 66.96% 75.7%

For the past year China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors China Southern Airlines Company Limited.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.