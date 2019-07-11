Reviewing China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s results

This is a contrast between China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.27 N/A -0.85 0.00 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited has -36.27% weaker performance while X Financial has 26.46% stronger performance.

Summary

X Financial beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.