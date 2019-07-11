Reviewing China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s results

This is a contrast between China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.27
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.85
|6.34
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial.
Profitability
Table 2 has China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0.00%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|-18.88%
|-37.5%
|-44.92%
|-73.58%
|-84.56%
|-36.27%
|X Financial
|8%
|4.45%
|2.37%
|-23.19%
|0%
|26.46%
For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited has -36.27% weaker performance while X Financial has 26.46% stronger performance.
Summary
X Financial beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.