Reviewing China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s results

Both China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.49 N/A -0.85 0.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 0.39 13.14

In table 1 we can see China Rapid Finance Limited and Security National Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. China Rapid Finance Limited’s share held by insiders are 42.18%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited has -57.84% weaker performance while Security National Financial Corporation has 3.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Security National Financial Corporation beats China Rapid Finance Limited.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.