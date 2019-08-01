Reviewing China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s results

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.28 N/A -0.85 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Rapid Finance Limited and FlexShopper Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Rapid Finance Limited and FlexShopper Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 80.7% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for China Rapid Finance Limited and FlexShopper Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Rapid Finance Limited 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FlexShopper Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 87.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 21.9% of FlexShopper Inc. shares. 42.18% are China Rapid Finance Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% FlexShopper Inc. 1.47% 0.27% 5.29% 6.43% -80.66% 10.55%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited has -36.27% weaker performance while FlexShopper Inc. has 10.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors FlexShopper Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.