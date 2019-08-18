Reviewing China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)’s and Its Rivals results

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has 96.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand China Pharma Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Pharma Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.20% -21.60% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting China Pharma Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.88 2.76

The competitors have a potential upside of 67.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year China Pharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Pharma Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat China Pharma Holdings Inc.