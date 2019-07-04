Reviewing China Online Education Group (COE)’s and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s results

This is a contrast between China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 27.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Online Education Group and RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 0.00% 51% -46% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 34.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Online Education Group. Its rival RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Online Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of China Online Education Group shares and 82.5% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares. Insiders held 6.24% of China Online Education Group shares. Competitively, 10.66% are RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Online Education Group -3.17% 6.42% -15.08% -31.12% -45.59% -19.67% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -0.1% -3.36% 4.38% -11.26% -43.23% 22.74%

For the past year China Online Education Group had bearish trend while RISE Education Cayman Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats China Online Education Group on 6 of the 7 factors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.