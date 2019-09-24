Reviewing China Online Education Group (COE)’s and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 K12 Inc. 31 1.11 N/A 1.05 28.51

In table 1 we can see China Online Education Group and K12 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 0.00% 41% -37.8% K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Online Education Group are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, K12 Inc. has 3.5 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. K12 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Online Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Online Education Group and K12 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 89.6% respectively. Insiders held 6.24% of China Online Education Group shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of K12 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Online Education Group -7.98% -23.69% -2.4% -25.9% -44.19% -22% K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41%

For the past year China Online Education Group had bearish trend while K12 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

K12 Inc. beats China Online Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.