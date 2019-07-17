Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)’s results

Since China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Materion Corporation 58 1.08 N/A 0.78 84.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Materion Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

China Natural Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Materion Corporation on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Natural Resources Inc. and Materion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, Materion Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52% Materion Corporation -3.87% 12.85% 39.6% 17.02% 20.46% 46.99%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Materion Corporation.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats China Natural Resources Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.