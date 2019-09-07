Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Natural Resources Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.80 2.40

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 79.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend while China Natural Resources Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that China Natural Resources Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Natural Resources Inc.’s competitors are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

China Natural Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Natural Resources Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors China Natural Resources Inc.