Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
China Natural Resources Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|22.91%
|43.41%
|10.63%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|356.49M
|1.56B
|23.17
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.80
|2.40
As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 79.86%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Natural Resources Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.33%
|-10.31%
|-15.36%
|-13.45%
|-33.33%
|-12.45%
|Industry Average
|6.72%
|13.97%
|15.44%
|14.55%
|14.25%
|25.73%
For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend while China Natural Resources Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 2.15 shows that China Natural Resources Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Natural Resources Inc.’s competitors are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.
Dividends
China Natural Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
China Natural Resources Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors China Natural Resources Inc.
