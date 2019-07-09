Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s results

Both China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Natural Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

China Natural Resources Inc.’s 2.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, General Moly Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares and 4.2% of General Moly Inc. shares. About 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of General Moly Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52% General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. has weaker performance than General Moly Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors China Natural Resources Inc. beats General Moly Inc.