Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s results

Both China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|General Moly Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Natural Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|General Moly Inc.
|0.00%
|-10.5%
|-3.2%
Risk & Volatility
China Natural Resources Inc.’s 2.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, General Moly Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.1% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares and 4.2% of General Moly Inc. shares. About 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of General Moly Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.62%
|3.55%
|1.64%
|-9.79%
|-11%
|3.52%
|General Moly Inc.
|36.21%
|30.86%
|17.91%
|37.56%
|-30.86%
|23.05%
For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. has weaker performance than General Moly Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors China Natural Resources Inc. beats General Moly Inc.
