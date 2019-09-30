Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s results

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 9.45M -0.04 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 77 0.00 14.12M 17.98 4.96

In table 1 we can see China Natural Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Natural Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 500,768,374.75% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 18,452,692.11% 49.4% 18.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered China Natural Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Arch Coal Inc.’s potential upside is 21.52% and its consensus price target is $90.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Natural Resources Inc. and Arch Coal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 0% respectively. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.77% are Arch Coal Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Natural Resources Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.