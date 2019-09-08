Reviewing China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)’s and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)’s results

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Natural Resources Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

China Natural Resources Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.26 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Natural Resources Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 34%. About 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Alexco Resource Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexco Resource Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors China Natural Resources Inc.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.