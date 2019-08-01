Reviewing China Lending Corporation (CLDC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Credit Services company, China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Lending Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Lending Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.60% -84.40% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing China Lending Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for China Lending Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

The potential upside of the peers is 87.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Lending Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year China Lending Corporation has -12.90% weaker performance while China Lending Corporation’s competitors have 34.35% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

China Lending Corporation has a beta of -0.36 and its 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Lending Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

China Lending Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors China Lending Corporation’s competitors beat China Lending Corporation.