Reviewing China Lending Corporation (CLDC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Credit Services company, China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
China Lending Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has China Lending Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|-281.60%
|-84.40%
|Industry Average
|24.60%
|26.60%
|10.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing China Lending Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Lending Corporation
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.08B
|4.39B
|17.71
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for China Lending Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Lending Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.43
|3.68
|2.67
The potential upside of the peers is 87.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Lending Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Lending Corporation
|-2.41%
|-23.66%
|-28%
|-33.06%
|-56.68%
|-12.9%
|Industry Average
|5.75%
|8.04%
|16.89%
|27.55%
|29.77%
|34.35%
For the past year China Lending Corporation has -12.90% weaker performance while China Lending Corporation’s competitors have 34.35% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
China Lending Corporation has a beta of -0.36 and its 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Lending Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
China Lending Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors China Lending Corporation’s competitors beat China Lending Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.