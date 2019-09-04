Reviewing China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)’s and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s results

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) compete against each other in the Drug Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. 2 0.32 N/A -0.03 0.00 Rite Aid Corporation 9 0.02 N/A -13.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -1.3% Rite Aid Corporation 0.00% -57.4% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rite Aid Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Rite Aid Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Rite Aid Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rite Aid Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Rite Aid Corporation has a consensus target price of $0.75, with potential downside of -88.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 51.1%. Insiders held roughly 32.67% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rite Aid Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. -1.83% -4.46% -13.71% -49.29% -17.05% -46.5% Rite Aid Corporation 3.57% -18.76% -21.51% -58.01% -82.22% -50.8%

For the past year China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rite Aid Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. beats Rite Aid Corporation.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products. This segment also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services, including screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment provides healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; offers integrated mail-order and specialty and compounding pharmacy services; and provides infertility treatment, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of June 20, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,500 stores in 31 states of the United States and in the District of Columbia. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.