Reviewing China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Stores companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
23.5% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.93% of all Drug Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.67% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.67% of all Drug Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.20%
|-1.30%
|Industry Average
|2.53%
|19.20%
|5.05%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.61B
|63.50B
|7.70
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|4.00
|0.00
|1.90
As a group, Drug Stores companies have a potential upside of 101.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
|-1.83%
|-4.46%
|-13.71%
|-49.29%
|-17.05%
|-46.5%
|Industry Average
|8.62%
|31.65%
|1.51%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
Liquidity
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
Volatility and Risk
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
