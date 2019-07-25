Reviewing China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS)’s and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)’s results

This is a contrast between China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.12 N/A 1.03 2.27 SLM Corporation 64 3.26 N/A 1.14 57.38

In table 1 we can see China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and SLM Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SLM Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SLM Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares and 16.93% of SLM Corporation shares. 73.89% are China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43% SLM Corporation -0.52% -1.13% -2.07% -3.79% -5.94% 10.86%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SLM Corporation.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.