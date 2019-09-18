Reviewing China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS)’s and Its Competitors results

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 2.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 73.89% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.60% -5.30% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33 and a Quick Ratio of 33. Competitively, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.