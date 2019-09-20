Reviewing China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS)’s and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)’s results

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 2.73 N/A -0.17 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 76 4.58 N/A 8.77 8.82

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.6% -5.3% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 74.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was more bullish than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.