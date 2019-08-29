Reviewing China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 179 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.54 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Demonstrates China Index Holdings Limited and Uber Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Index Holdings Limited and Uber Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential upside is 72.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Uber Technologies Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance while Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors China Index Holdings Limited.