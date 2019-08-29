Reviewing China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Index Holdings Limited
|179
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|41
|4.54
|N/A
|0.02
|2341.11
Demonstrates China Index Holdings Limited and Uber Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for China Index Holdings Limited and Uber Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential upside is 72.31%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Uber Technologies Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|-3.7%
|-4.81%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.37%
For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance while Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.37% stronger performance.
Summary
Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors China Index Holdings Limited.
