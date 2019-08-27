Reviewing China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s results

This is a contrast between China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 185 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.11 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Index Holdings Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Index Holdings Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance while Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.