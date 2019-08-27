Reviewing China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s results

This is a contrast between China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Index Holdings Limited
|185
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|3
|6.11
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Index Holdings Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.4%
|-12.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
China Index Holdings Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance while Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance.
Summary
China Index Holdings Limited beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
