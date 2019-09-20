Reviewing China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Index Holdings Limited
|146
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Lyft Inc.
|58
|4.68
|N/A
|-6.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Index Holdings Limited and Lyft Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lyft Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given China Index Holdings Limited and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lyft Inc.
|0
|2
|13
|2.87
Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.25 consensus target price and a 60.16% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
|Lyft Inc.
|-6.68%
|-1.82%
|3.61%
|0%
|0%
|-22.25%
For the past year China Index Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Lyft Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.