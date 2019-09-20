Reviewing China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 146 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lyft Inc. 58 4.68 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Index Holdings Limited and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given China Index Holdings Limited and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 2 13 2.87

Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.25 consensus target price and a 60.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Lyft Inc.