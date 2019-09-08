Reviewing China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH)’s and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s results

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) are two firms in the Real Estate Development that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate Inc. 1 0.85 N/A 0.11 7.82 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 12 2.11 N/A 0.76 14.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China HGS Real Estate Inc. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.8% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.97 beta. Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 86.6% are China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China HGS Real Estate Inc. 8.69% 4.88% -18.21% -19.32% -44.8% -8.09% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18%

For the past year China HGS Real Estate Inc. has -8.09% weaker performance while Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 14.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors China HGS Real Estate Inc.