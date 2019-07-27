Reviewing China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA)’s and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s results

China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) compete with each other in the Agricultural Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture Inc. 6 0.06 N/A 0.53 0.99 Nutrien Ltd. 52 1.55 N/A 5.88 8.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Green Agriculture Inc. and Nutrien Ltd. Nutrien Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China Green Agriculture Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. China Green Agriculture Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nutrien Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.7% Nutrien Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of China Green Agriculture Inc. shares and 0% of Nutrien Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 29.8% of China Green Agriculture Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 54.6% are Nutrien Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Green Agriculture Inc. -0.29% 4.2% -10.17% -1.56% -58.1% 4.91% Nutrien Ltd. -2.33% -4.94% -6.8% -10.22% -0.18% 7.26%

For the past year China Green Agriculture Inc. was less bullish than Nutrien Ltd.

Summary

Nutrien Ltd. beats on 10 of the 10 factors China Green Agriculture Inc.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.