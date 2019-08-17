Reviewing China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.43 N/A -0.77 0.00 Twitter Inc. 36 9.52 N/A 1.72 24.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Finance Online Co. Limited and Twitter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Finance Online Co. Limited and Twitter Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.36 shows that China Finance Online Co. Limited is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Twitter Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twitter Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Twitter Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Finance Online Co. Limited and Twitter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Twitter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a -1.43% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Finance Online Co. Limited and Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.1% and 69.7% respectively. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance while Twitter Inc. has 47.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Twitter Inc. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.