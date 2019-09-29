Reviewing China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s results

This is a contrast between China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.00 13.73M -0.77 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 24 1.95 22.93M 0.50 46.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Finance Online Co. Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China Finance Online Co. Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 1,804,442,108.03% -45.8% -21.1% TechTarget Inc. 95,981,582.25% 10.7% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.36 beta means China Finance Online Co. Limited’s volatility is 136.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. TechTarget Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, TechTarget Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. TechTarget Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance while TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.