Reviewing China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s results

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.47 N/A -0.88 0.00 Sohu.com Limited 17 0.28 N/A -6.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Finance Online Co. Limited and Sohu.com Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23% Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

China Finance Online Co. Limited has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sohu.com Limited’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Sohu.com Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sohu.com Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Finance Online Co. Limited and Sohu.com Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 60.8%. About 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 24.33% are Sohu.com Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89% Sohu.com Limited 0.93% 18.69% -12.45% -1.34% -50.3% 5.74%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Sohu.com Limited.

Summary

Sohu.com Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.