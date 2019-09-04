Reviewing China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)’s and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s results

We are comparing China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.41 N/A -0.77 0.00 Points International Ltd. 12 0.40 N/A 0.51 23.43

Demonstrates China Finance Online Co. Limited and Points International Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China Finance Online Co. Limited and Points International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

China Finance Online Co. Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.36 beta. From a competition point of view, Points International Ltd. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Points International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Finance Online Co. Limited and Points International Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Points International Ltd.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 77.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares and 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares. About 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance while Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Points International Ltd. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.