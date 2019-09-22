Reviewing China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)’s and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s results

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.89 N/A 0.38 13.33 GSX Techedu Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Distance Education Holdings Limited and GSX Techedu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Distance Education Holdings Limited and GSX Techedu Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8% GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Distance Education Holdings Limited. Its rival GSX Techedu Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. GSX Techedu Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

China Distance Education Holdings Limited and GSX Techedu Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GSX Techedu Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 16.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares and 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares. 1% are China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited had bearish trend while GSX Techedu Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors GSX Techedu Inc.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.