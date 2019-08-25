Reviewing China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)’s and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)’s results

As Education & Training Services companies, China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.72 N/A 0.38 13.33 Graham Holdings Company 698 1.33 N/A 57.83 12.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Graham Holdings Company. Graham Holdings Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China Distance Education Holdings Limited. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Graham Holdings Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8% Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Graham Holdings Company has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Distance Education Holdings Limited are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Graham Holdings Company has 1.8 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graham Holdings Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Graham Holdings Company are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, 3.86% are Graham Holdings Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% Graham Holdings Company 1% 5.79% 2.17% 12.71% 32.28% 15.95%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Graham Holdings Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Graham Holdings Company beats China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.