Reviewing China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)’s and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s results

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.71 N/A 0.38 13.33 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56

Demonstrates China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Distance Education Holdings Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. China Distance Education Holdings Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders held 1% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.