Reviewing China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)’s and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s results

This is a contrast between China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.86 N/A 0.38 13.33 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 46 1.82 N/A 2.18 21.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Adtalem Global Education Inc. Adtalem Global Education Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China Distance Education Holdings Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8% Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Adtalem Global Education Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Adtalem Global Education Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adtalem Global Education Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 average target price and a 33.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Adtalem Global Education Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 99.6%. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited has -23.58% weaker performance while Adtalem Global Education Inc. has 0.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats China Distance Education Holdings Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.