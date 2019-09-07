Reviewing China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s results

This is a contrast between China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.25 N/A 0.88 11.80 StarTek Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and StarTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, StarTek Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, StarTek Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StarTek Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.3% of StarTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.51%. Comparatively, 0.1% are StarTek Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while StarTek Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.