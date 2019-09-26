Reviewing China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)’s results

As Business Services companies, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.60 N/A 0.88 11.80 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Stantec Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Stantec Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.22. From a competition point of view, Stantec Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Stantec Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stantec Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.51%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Stantec Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.