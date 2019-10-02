Reviewing China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s and First Data Corporation (:)’s results

We are comparing China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and First Data Corporation (:) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 10 0.00 12.00M 0.88 11.80 First Data Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

In table 1 we can see China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and First Data Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 117,531,831.54% 37% 27.1% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s -0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 122.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. First Data Corporation’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival First Data Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares and 92% of First Data Corporation shares. Insiders owned 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares. Competitively, First Data Corporation has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has -20.37% weaker performance while First Data Corporation has 87.4% stronger performance.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors First Data Corporation.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.