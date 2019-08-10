Reviewing China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.33 N/A 0.88 11.80 First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and First Data Corporation. First Data Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Data Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.22 beta indicates that China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 122.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Data Corporation has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival First Data Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and First Data Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

First Data Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a -17.96% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of First Data Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while First Data Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors First Data Corporation beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.