Reviewing China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s results

Both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 10 0.00 12.00M 0.88 11.80 Civeo Corporation 1 -0.28 125.53M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 120,000,000.00% 37% 27.1% Civeo Corporation 9,200,381,119.91% -19% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current beta is -0.22 and it happens to be 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Civeo Corporation on the other hand, has 4.12 beta which makes it 312.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 70.2% respectively. 34.51% are China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Civeo Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.