Reviewing China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s and Its Peers results

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has 0.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has 49% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71.00% -57.90% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s rivals are 32.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.