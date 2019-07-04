Reviewing China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s results

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -13.08 0.00 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 36 0.80 N/A 1.60 25.15

Table 1 highlights China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.2% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders owned 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. -7.69% -36.84% -40% -44.62% -37.21% -29.41% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 1.24% 7.53% 12.57% 5.69% -3.37% 34.37%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -29.41% weaker performance while Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 34.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.