Reviewing China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 52 1.23 N/A 2.76 19.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 38.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus price target and a 6.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 0% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares. About 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.